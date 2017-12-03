Full list of college football bowl games, including Arizona's ba - Tucson News Now

Full list of college football bowl games, including Arizona's battle with Purdue

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There will be no shortage of action the next few weeks as bowl season officially kicks off in college football. Here is a list of all the bowl games, the start times and what channel they can be watched on.

Saturday, December 16

  • Celebration Bowl, 12 p.m on ABC: Grambling vs. North Carolina A&T
  • New Orleans Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN: Troy vs. North Texas
  • Cure Bowl, 2:30 p.m. on CBSSN: Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky
  • Las Vegas Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ABC: Boise State vs. Oregon
  • New Mexico Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN: Marshall vs. Colorado State
  • Camellia Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee

Tuesday, December 19

  • Boca Raton Bowl, 7 p.m. on ESPN: FAU vs. Akron

Wednesday, December 20

  • Frisco Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: SMU vs. Louisiana Tech

Thursday, December 21

  • Gasparilla Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: FIU vs. Temple

Friday, December 22

  • Bahamas Bowl, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN: Ohio vs. UAB
  • Potato Bowl, 4 p.m. on ESPN: CMU vs. Wyoming

Saturday, December 23

  • Birmingham Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN: USF vs. Texas Tech
  • Armed Forces Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN: Army vs. San Diego State
  • Dollar General Bowl, 7 p.m. on ESPN: Appalachian State vs. Toledo

Sunday, December 24

  • Hawaii Bowl, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN: Fresno State vs. Houston

Tuesday, December 26

  • Heart of Dallas Bowl, 1:30 p.m on ESPN: Utah vs. West Virginia
  • Quick Lane Bowl, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN: Duke vs. NIU
  • Cactus Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN: Kansas State vs. UCLA

Wednesday, December 27

  • Independence Bowl, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN: Florida State vs. Southern Miss
  • Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN: Boston College vs. Iowa
  • Foster Farms Bowl, 8:30 p.m. on FOX: Arizona vs. Purdue
  • Texas Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN: Texas vs. Missouri

Thursday, December 28

  • Military Bowl, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN: Virginia vs. Navy
  • Camping World Bowl, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN: Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech
  • Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m. on FS1: Michigan State vs. Washington State
  • Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN: Stanford vs. TCU

Friday, December 29

  • Belk Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
  • Sun Bowl, 3 p.m. on CBS: Arizona State vs. NC State
  • Music City Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN: Kentucky vs. Northwestern
  • Arizona Bowl, 5:30 p.m. on CBSSN: New Mexico State vs. Utah State
  • Cotton Bowl, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN: Ohio State vs. USC

Saturday, December 30

  • TaxSlayer Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN: Mississippi State vs. Louisville
  • Liberty Bowl, 12:30 p.m. on ABC: Memphis vs. Iowa State
  • Fiesta Bowl, 4 p.m. on ESPN: Penn State vs. Washington
  • Orange Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: Miami vs. Wisconsin

Monday, January 1

  • Outback Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN2: Michigan vs. South Carolina
  • Peach Bowl, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN: Auburn vs. UCF
  • Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m. on ABC: Notre Dame vs. LSU
  • Rose Bowl Playoff semifinal, 5 p.m. on ESPN: Oklahoma vs. Georgia
  • Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal, 8:45 p.m. on ESPN: Clemson vs. Alabama

Monday, January 8

  • Playoff National Championship, 8 p.m. on ESPN: Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner

  • Wildcats will play Purdue in Foster Farms Bowl

    Sunday, December 3 2017 6:21 PM EST2017-12-03 23:21:58 GMT
    (Photo Courtesy: AP and Arizona Athletics)(Photo Courtesy: AP and Arizona Athletics)

    The Arizona Wildcats were reportedly selected for the Foster Farms Bowl on Sunday afternoon. They will face the Purdue on Dec. 27th at 6:30 p.m. MST. The game will be televised by FOX. The UA athletic department is yet to confirm the report. Arizona finished the season with a 7-5 record. The emergence of quarterback Khalil Tate propelled the team to four straight wins in October, but they lost three of their final four games, including a heart breaker to Arizona State to close ...

