Douglas Police Department hosts Shop with a Cop event

The Douglas Police Department staff, along with the assistance of Walmart and Burger King, held their second annual Shop with a Cop event.

Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen, Douglas Police Officers and Staff, Burger King and Walmart employees were able to assist 15 local families and their children with this year's event.

The event began with breakfast and drinks.

There was a special appearance by Santa Claus, who provided the kids with a hand fives, hugs, candy canes and a for every child at the event.

The Douglas Police Officers and staff who assisted in this year's event, they were Officer L. Guerrero, Sgt. L. Coronado, Officer M. Lomeli, Officer A. Fragoso, Officer J. Alvarez, Detective M. Claudio, Coordinator Officer J. Barrios, Detective R. Rodriguez, Admin Sec Claudia Perez and Sgt J. Duarte, plus many more people, organizations and community members who were unable to show up but were part of the event.

