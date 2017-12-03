How to keep your electric bill low during the holiday season

Thousands of Christmas lights surround the Moussette home off Orange Grove, creating an elaborate holiday display.



“About 28 years we’ve been doing this,” said Dan Moussette. “I kept filling in the stops and it just kept growing and growing.”



More than 150 wooded figures are weaved between lights – each one hand painted by Dan himself. His masterpiece attracts people from all over Tucson.



“We hear a bunch of cars, we hear doors opening and closing,” he said.



With 50,000 lights, Moussette makes sure the holiday cheer doesn’t run up his electric bill.



“I’m about 90 percent LED over glass bulbs,” he said.



Laree St. Onge, with Trico Electric Cooperative, said investing in LED lights can cut down your bill significantly.



“LED lights can save you upward of 70 to 90 percent on your electric bill when used. With that, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” she said.



Moussette said making the switch also means his display will last longer.



“They don’t break which is great for a decorator, so that’s where the energy savings is,” he said.



St. Onge also suggests utilizing timers, something the Moussette family does every night.



“They usually go on about 5:45 every night and go off about 9:45 every night,” said Dan Moussette.



Some other tips St. Onge suggests are opting for decorations that don’t require electricity like wreaths and bows. She also suggests using your Christmas tree as a main source of lightning.



“Many times are rooms are so bright that they actually provide great lighting for your living room or other area other than having the rest of the lights on in your home,” she said.



Dan said the small tweaks – like switching to LEDs and using a timer – allow him to bring back his display every year.



“It’s my way of giving back, you know, this brings joy to people and a smile,” he said.



The family also accepts donations for the Community Food Bank. The home is located at 3073 W. Wildwood Drive, Tucson, Arizona.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.