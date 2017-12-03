Police investigate shots fired on east side of Tucson

Police responded to a call of shots fired at Riverstone Apartments Sunday night on the east side of Tucson.

The call came in around 7:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.

He said multiple shots were reportedly fired, but officers have not located any suspects or possible victims.

The apartment complex is located on E Grant Road, just east of Sahuara Avenue.

Anyone with information about the gunshots is asked to call 911 or report it anonymously through 88-CRIME.

