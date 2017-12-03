Police investigate shots fired on east side of Tucson

This will be New Mexico State's first bowl game since 1960.
This will be New Mexico State's first bowl game since 1960.
The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
Thousands of Christmas lights surround the Moussette home off Orange Grove, creating an elaborate holiday display. “About 28 years we’ve been doing this,” said Dan Moussette. “I kept filling in the stops and it just kept growing and growing.”
Thousands of Christmas lights surround the Moussette home off Orange Grove, creating an elaborate holiday display. “About 28 years we’ve been doing this,” said Dan Moussette.
Police responded to a call of shots fired at Riverstone Apartments Sunday night on the east side of Tucson. The call came in around 7:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Police responded to a call of shots fired at Riverstone Apartments Sunday night on the east side of Tucson. The call came in around 7:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
The Douglas Police Department hosted its second annual Shop with a Cop event Sunday, Dec. 3.
The Douglas Police Department hosted its second annual Shop with a Cop event Sunday, Dec. 3.