Nuggets honor Fat Lever

Tucson’s Lafayette “Fat” Lever had his number 12 jersey retired Saturday night by the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center.

Lever played for the Nuggets for six seasons (1984-90).

He also played for the Portland Trailblazers and Dallas Mavericks in a career that spanned 11 seasons.

He scored over 10-thousand points in the NBA and still leads Denver in all-time steals.

Lever led Pueblo High School to a pair of state basketball championships (1977 and 1978) before a stellar four-year career at Arizona State.

He is currently the director of player development and a radio analyst for the Sacramento Kings.

