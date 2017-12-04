Nuggets honor Fat Lever

Tucson’s Lafayette “Fat” Lever had his number 12 jersey retired Saturday night by the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center.
Ontario jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period Sunday afternoon and beat the Tucson Roadrunners 4-2 at Tucson Arena.
This will be New Mexico State's first bowl game since 1960.
The Arizona Wildcats will play their first-ever bowl game in Northern California.
