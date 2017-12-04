Paving work on Tangerine to cause delays

The work is scheduled to last from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Source: KOLD News 13)

There will be more delays for people driving in Marana on Monday, Dec. 4.

Construction crews will doing some paving working work on West Tangerine Road from West Twin Peaks to North Thornydale roads.

Marana officials are asking drivers to avoid that area all day.

The work is scheduled to last from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Police officer will be directing traffic because there will be lane restrictions.

Businesses will remain open throughout this construction.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.