Paving work on Tangerine to cause delays

Marana officials are asking drivers to avoid West Tangerine Road from West Twin Peaks to North Thornydale roads on Monday.
Back in August 2017, the Special Services Office ran a pilot program to provide extended hours of service, which included remaining open later and serving customers on select Saturdays. After performing a careful evaluation, Sun Tran determined that demand for Saturday hours was low and should be discontinued.
A crash blocked the Kolb Road exit ramp on westbound Interstate 10 and slowed traffic approaching the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The numbers were given to Tucson News Now by the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department on Monday morning.
The PSAs are in response the spike in pedestrians deaths in Tucson in 2017. So far this year, 24 people have been killed crossing Tucson's streets. In 2016, it was 11.
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The United States and South Korea have started their biggest-ever joint air force exercise with hundreds of aircrafts including two dozen stealth jets.
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
