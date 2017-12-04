Mountain lion photographed on Tucson patio

A young mountain lion visited a Tucson patio on Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Game and Fish tweeted photos of the cat that left the area without incident shortly after being seen.

Sightings of mountain lions in the foothills above Tucson are not rare, however you should report all sightings as soon as possible.

Game and Fish officials will investigate the reported sightings to determine the potential risks and will track the cats' movements.

If you see a mountain lion, call 623-236-2701 to file a report.

