NFL suspends Patriots' Gronkowski for late hit

Former Wildcat Rob Gronkowski was suspended without pay for one game by the NFL. He will be eligible to return to the New England Patriots' active roster on Dec. 12.
Tucson’s Lafayette “Fat” Lever had his number 12 jersey retired Saturday night by the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center.
Ontario jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period Sunday afternoon and beat the Tucson Roadrunners 4-2 at Tucson Arena.
