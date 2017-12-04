NFL suspends Patriots' Gronkowski for late hit

The National Football League announced on Monday, Dec. 4, that it has suspended Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots for one game for violation of unnecessary roughness rules.

Gronkowski, who played collegiately for the Arizona Wildcats, will be suspended without pay for the Patriots' Dec. 11 game against the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL found him in violation of multiple rules, including the one that prohibits unnecessary roughness, in the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 3. Gronkowski drew a penalty from the field referees with a late hit on Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White after White intercepted a pass by quarterback Tom Brady.

White was put on concussion protocol after the play. After the game, Gronkowski apologized for the play.

Gronkowski will be eligible to return to the active roster on Dec. 12.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that Gronkowski will appeal the suspension.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will appeal his 1-game suspension, source said. No surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2017

