PHOTOS: Tucson residents take in 2017's one and only supermoon

The one and only supermoon of 2017 was up Sunday night and Tucson residents took the opportunity to capture some amazing photos.

The moon was 16,000 miles closer to earth than usual – it’s at the point in its orbit called the perigee, the closest it comes to our planet.

It was actually the Super Frost Moon because it's happening in December and the weather in most places is, you know, kind of frosty.

The Dec. 3 moon was 16 percent brighter and appeared 7 percent bigger than usual, but that doesn’t compare to last year’s massive November extra-super moon. That was the closest approach to the earth since 1948.

Sunday's event was the first of three consecutive super moons, with the next two both coming in January.

That means the third super moon in the series will be the second full moon in a month, which is called a Blue Moon. It will also feature a full eclipse, which happens even less than once in a Blue Moon.

