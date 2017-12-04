PHOTOS: Tucson residents take in 2017's one and only supermoon

The one and only supermoon of 2017 was up Sunday night and Tucson residents took the opportunity to capture some amazing photos.
The one and only supermoon of 2017 was up Sunday night and Tucson residents took the opportunity to capture some amazing photos.
A crash has closed the intersection of Nogales Highway and Bilby, according to the Tucson Police Department for the next several hours.
A crash has closed the intersection of Nogales Highway and Bilby, according to the Tucson Police Department for the next several hours.
The first of three consecutive super moons appeared Sunday night and Tucson residents took the opportunity to capture some amazing photos.
The first of three consecutive super moons appeared Sunday night and Tucson residents took the opportunity to capture some amazing photos.
Former Wildcat Rob Gronkowski was suspended without pay for one game by the NFL. He will be eligible to return to the New England Patriots' active roster on Dec. 12.
Former Wildcat Rob Gronkowski was suspended without pay for one game by the NFL. He will be eligible to return to the New England Patriots' active roster on Dec. 12.
Sightings of mountain lions in the foothills above Tucson are not rare, however you should report all sightings as soon as possible.
Sightings of mountain lions in the foothills above Tucson are not rare, however you should report all sightings as soon as possible.
Marana officials are asking drivers to avoid West Tangerine Road from West Twin Peaks to North Thornydale roads on Monday.
Marana officials are asking drivers to avoid West Tangerine Road from West Twin Peaks to North Thornydale roads on Monday.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.
The Dixie Cafe is expected to close their doors this week.
The Dixie Cafe is expected to close their doors this week.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.