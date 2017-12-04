Crash closes Nogales Highway at Bilby on Tucson's south side

A crash has closed the intersection of Nogales Highway and Bilby, according to the Tucson Police Department for the next several hours.
Marana officials are asking drivers to avoid West Tangerine Road from West Twin Peaks to North Thornydale roads on Monday.
Back in August 2017, the Special Services Office ran a pilot program to provide extended hours of service, which included remaining open later and serving customers on select Saturdays. After performing a careful evaluation, Sun Tran determined that demand for Saturday hours was low and should be discontinued.
A crash blocked the Kolb Road exit ramp on westbound Interstate 10 and slowed traffic approaching the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The numbers were given to Tucson News Now by the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department on Monday morning.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.
