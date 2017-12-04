Crash closes Nogales Highway at Bilby on Tucson's south side - Tucson News Now

breaking

Crash closes Nogales Highway at Bilby on Tucson's south side

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps/Tucson News Now) (Source: Google Maps/Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash with serious injuries has closed the intersection of Nogales Highway and Bilby, according to the Tucson Police Department for the next several hours. 

Nogales Highway is blocked starting at Valeska and Bilby is blocked to the east starting at 1st due to the crash. 

According to Officer Chris Hawkins, with the Tucson Police Department, there were two vehicles involved in the crash and one person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use an alternate route if possible. 

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • TrafficMore>>

  • breaking

    Crash closes Nogales Highway at Bilby on Tucson's south side

    Crash closes Nogales Highway at Bilby on Tucson's south side

    Monday, December 4 2017 5:38 PM EST2017-12-04 22:38:35 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps/Tucson News Now)(Source: Google Maps/Tucson News Now)

    A crash has closed the intersection of Nogales Highway and Bilby, according to the Tucson Police Department for the next several hours. 

    A crash has closed the intersection of Nogales Highway and Bilby, according to the Tucson Police Department for the next several hours. 

  • Paving work on Tangerine to cause delays

    Paving work on Tangerine to cause delays

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:15 AM EST2017-12-04 12:15:22 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Marana officials are asking drivers to avoid West Tangerine Road from West Twin Peaks to North Thornydale roads on Monday. 

    Marana officials are asking drivers to avoid West Tangerine Road from West Twin Peaks to North Thornydale roads on Monday. 

  • Sun Tran Special Services modifies office hours

    Sun Tran Special Services modifies office hours

    Friday, December 1 2017 10:54 PM EST2017-12-02 03:54:29 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Back in August 2017, the Special Services Office ran a pilot program to provide extended hours of service, which included remaining open later and serving customers on select Saturdays. After performing a careful evaluation, Sun Tran determined that demand for Saturday hours was low and should be discontinued.

    Back in August 2017, the Special Services Office ran a pilot program to provide extended hours of service, which included remaining open later and serving customers on select Saturdays. After performing a careful evaluation, Sun Tran determined that demand for Saturday hours was low and should be discontinued.

    •   
Powered by Frankly