Crash closes Nogales Highway at Bilby on Tucson's south side

A crash with serious injuries has closed the intersection of Nogales Highway and Bilby, according to the Tucson Police Department for the next several hours.

Nogales Highway is blocked starting at Valeska and Bilby is blocked to the east starting at 1st due to the crash.

According to Officer Chris Hawkins, with the Tucson Police Department, there were two vehicles involved in the crash and one person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Intersection of Nogales/Bilby will be closed for a serious injury accident. Closure is expected to last for the next several hours, avoid the area if possible. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/lBChglPdRR — Ofc. Chris Hawkins (@HawkinsTPD) December 4, 2017

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use an alternate route if possible.

