Police identify driver who died in crash on Nogales Hwy, Bilby Road

The Tucson Police Department has identified the man who died in a crash that closed South Nogales Highway at East Bilby Road.

Police said on Tuesday, Dec. 5, that 29-year-old David Verdugo was ejected from the Ford pickup he was driving when it collided with a Jeep Patriot at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

Nogales Highway was closed for several hours from East Valencia Road to East Drexel Road.

We can confirm that this is a fatal collision. Nogales Hwy remains closed from Valencia to Drexel and Bilby is closed from 6th Ave to 1st Ave. Closures will remain in place for likely 2-3 more hours. https://t.co/TiAQAekebo — Ofc. Chris Hawkins (@HawkinsTPD) December 5, 2017

Police say Verdugo was not wearing a seatbelt and that it appears speed and alcohol are possible factors in this crash.

Police say Verdugo was driving his pickup east on Bilby at a high rate of speed. He used the left-turn lane to pass several other eastbound vehicles. He ignored a red light and collided with the Jeep, which was northbound on Nogales Highway, police said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.