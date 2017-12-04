Plea deals offered in brutal death of Pima County baby

Plea deals have been offered to the three people facing murder and abuse charges in connection with the death of a Pima County baby earlier this year.

A spokeswoman for Pima County Superior Court said the deals were made to Kylie Marie Brewer, Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. and Kaylie Ryan Gossett on Monday, Dec. 4.

Details of the deals were not released and the three suspects will appear in court 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

READ MORE: Charges dropped against suspect in death of Baby Wyllow I Bench dedicated in honor of 6-month-old abused, killed I Death of Baby Wyllow ruled a homicide I Disturbing details revealed in death of Pima County baby

Brewer's 6-month-old child Wyllow died Feb. 19.

A week before Wyllow's death, the Pima County Sheriff's Department was called to the home to do a welfare check.

According to the court documents, Wyllow's biological father requested the check after Brewer allegedly posted about injecting drugs on social media. The deputy found that Wyllow was clean and appeared to be in good health at at time.

Wyllow's condition was very different the day she died at a local hospital.

Doctors told investigators the 6-month-old had bruises on her head, blood in her mouth and nose, fractures on both arms and legs, a right arm that was "grossly" displaced and her skin had started to marble.

Brewer claims she was hospitalized with pneumonia from Feb. 16-18 and Gossett and another woman were babysitting her child. Brewer said Gossett usually babysat five to six days out of the week.

Brewer and Bogdanowich claimed Wyllow had bruises on her head, bite marks and a cut between two weeks to a month before her death.

Brewer said she never reported Gossett for these injuries because she was threatened by Gossett and claimed Gossett wouldn't allow her to see Wyllow sometimes.

She also said Gossett threatened her and said she would tell police, the landlord, and the Department of Child Services if Brewer ever reported the bruises.

However, Gossett told deputies she told Brewer on several occasions to take Wyllow to the emergency room.

Deputies found a wooden pipe, digital scale and needles with unknown substances in the home. Brewer and Bogdanowich admitted to using meth on Feb. 14.

Gossett admitted to selling drugs but said she did not sell when she was taking care of the child.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.