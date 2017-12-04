Plea deals offered in brutal death of Pima County baby

The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
An 11-year-old girl was injured Saturday afternoon during a shooting between two vehicles in Glendale, police said.
An 11-year-old girl was injured Saturday afternoon during a shooting between two vehicles in Glendale, police said.
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.
A Phoenix man and his wife have been arrested on suspicion of making a bestiality video. Roy Johnston and Melissa Ann Martinez are accused of making a video that showed sexual acts with a dog.
A Phoenix man and his wife have been arrested on suspicion of making a bestiality video. Roy Johnston and Melissa Ann Martinez are accused of making a video that showed sexual acts with a dog.
An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal.
An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.
Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.