Teacher's prior charge should have been red flag in Tucson

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.
How did a man previously charged and acquitted of inappropriate conduct with a student in Tucson manage to still work in a classroom before being convicted on similar charges? Tucson News Now set out to answer that question.
How did a man previously charged and acquitted of inappropriate conduct with a student in Tucson manage to still work in a classroom before being convicted on similar charges? Tucson News Now set out to answer that question.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
An 11-year-old girl was injured Saturday afternoon during a shooting between two vehicles in Glendale, police said.
An 11-year-old girl was injured Saturday afternoon during a shooting between two vehicles in Glendale, police said.
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
A Pennsylvania man is in jail under a $10 million bond after he was arrested in November by New Hanover County detectives during one of the largest narcotics busts in county history.
A Pennsylvania man is in jail under a $10 million bond after he was arrested in November by New Hanover County detectives during one of the largest narcotics busts in county history.