READ: List of possible road repair projects for Pima County

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to decide on a two-year plan that would repair more than 27 miles of roads in the county.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use an alternate route if possible, as the road will be closed for the next two to three hours.
The local VA hosted its annual luncheon for homeless veterans Monday morning, where hundreds of vets were served a warm holiday meal.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.
How did a man previously charged and acquitted of inappropriate conduct with a student in Tucson manage to still work in a classroom before being convicted on similar charges? Tucson News Now set out to answer that question.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
While the water is sold in clear containers, the FDA warns that the mold may not be visible to the naked eye.
