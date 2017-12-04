READ: List of possible road repair projects for Pima County

The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a property tax this summer to fund road repair.

We know have an idea of where that money will be spent.

The Pima County Transportation Advisory Board completed its official project list last week. Now the Board of Supervisors will considered the two-year plan at its meeting set for Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The street-by-street project list, which can be viewed HERE, is long and covers roadways from one end of the county to the other.

The breakdown for which areas the money will be spent is $7.9 million per year for unincorporated Pima County, $7.7 million for Tucson, $1.18 million for Marana, $1.4 million for Oro Valley, $514,000 for Sahuarita and for South Tucson.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.