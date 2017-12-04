Douglas Ranger District offering tags for Christmas trees

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to decide on a two-year plan that would repair more than 27 miles of roads in the county.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use an alternate route if possible, as the road will be closed for the next two to three hours.
The local VA hosted its annual luncheon for homeless veterans Monday morning, where hundreds of vets were served a warm holiday meal.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.
How did a man previously charged and acquitted of inappropriate conduct with a student in Tucson manage to still work in a classroom before being convicted on similar charges? Tucson News Now set out to answer that question.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
A Pennsylvania man is in jail under a $10 million bond after he was arrested in November by New Hanover County detectives during one of the largest narcotics busts in county history.
