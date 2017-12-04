Douglas Ranger District offering tags for Christmas trees

Interested, not just in a real Christmas tree, but one that you can cut down yourself? The Douglas Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest is offering tree tags, where you can cut your own tree.

According to a CNF release tree tags can be purchased by cash, check, or credit card at the Douglas Ranger District Office 1192 W. Saddleview Road in Douglas from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Maps of the cutting areas will be provided with tags, one tree tag is available per household at a cost of $10 per tag. More than one tag may be purchased at a time, provided they are purchased for separate households. Trees may be cut in selected areas of the Chiricahua and Dragoon Mountains.

Anyone wanting to purchase a tag via mail should send a check made out to "USDA Forest Service" to the Douglas Ranger District Office 1192 W. Saddleview Road, Douglas, AZ 85607, with a return address and choice of Chircahua or Dragoon mountains specified for cutting purposes.

Tree tags may also be purchased by calling the office at (520) 364-3468 with a credit card number, and a tag and map can be sent through the mail.

For more information please contact the Douglas Ranger District Office at (520) 364-3468, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

