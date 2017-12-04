American Red Cross urging donors to give more life by giving blood this December

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -
In December, donations decline but the needs of patients remain steady. During the holiday season, set aside an hour to give the most important gift – give blood and give more life. To encourage donations, all those who come to give blood or platelets Dec. 21, 2017, through Jan. 7, 2018, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-31
Green Valley
- 12/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Walgreens, 375 W. Contential Road
Oro Valley
- 12/18/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Oro Valley Town Hall, 11000 N La Canada Drive
- 12/27/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Rd.
Tucson
- 12/16/2017: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Estates Complex Building, 5900 W. Western Way Circle
- 12/16/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/16/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/17/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 North Oracle Road
- 12/17/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saint Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 4725 E. Pima St.
- 12/17/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/17/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kay F. Read Blood Drive, 7600 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/18/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/18/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/18/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Banner University Medical Center Campus Monday, 1501 N. Campbell Avenue
- 12/19/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/19/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Carondelet Saint Marys Hospital, 1601 W. Saint Marys Road
- 12/20/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Tucson Headquarters, 3470 E. Universal Way
- 12/20/2017: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/21/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/22/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/22/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Whole Foods Market, 3360 E. Speedway Blvd.
- 12/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hyatt Tucson, 6885 S Tucson Blvd
- 12/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ranstand USA, 6061 E. Broadway Blvd
- 12/23/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.
- 12/23/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Royal Hookah Lounge, 347 N 4th Ave
- 12/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., BJ's Brewhouse, 5510 E. Broadway
- 12/24/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/26/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road
- 12/26/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/26/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/26/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chick-fil-A at Oracle Road, 4585 N. Oracle Road
- 12/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Pima County Dept of Transportation, 1313 S. Mission Rd
- 12/27/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/27/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, 4270 North Oracle Road
- 12/27/2017: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Gift of Life, 10220 Rees Loop
- 12/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.
- 12/28/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/28/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., UA Health Plans, 2701 E Elvira Rd
- 12/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Arizona Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave.
- 12/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Vantage West Credit Union, 2480 N Arcadia St
- 12/29/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Maximum Impact Physical Therapy - Northwest Clinic, 6970 N Oracle Rd
- 12/29/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/29/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/30/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eckstrom Columbus Library LSL, 4350 E. 22nd Street
- 12/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 12/30/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Continental Ranch Community Center, 8881 N. Coachline Blvd.
- 12/31/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 12/31/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1940 East Adams St.
- 12/31/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Tucson, 601 E Ft. Lowell
Vail
- 12/16/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Vail American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Rd
- 12/30/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., del Lago Golf Club, 14155 E Via Rancho Del Lago
Nogales
- 12/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Santa Cruz County Complex, 2150 N. Congress Drive
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
Volunteers needed
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, contact Lisa.Jenk@redcross.org or visit www.rdcrss.org/driver
