American Red Cross urging donors to give more life by giving blood this December

In December, donations decline but the needs of patients remain steady. During the holiday season, set aside an hour to give the most important gift – give blood and give more life. To encourage donations, all those who come to give blood or platelets Dec. 21, 2017, through Jan. 7, 2018, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.



Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-31

Green Valley

12/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Walgreens, 375 W. Contential Road



Oro Valley

12/18/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Oro Valley Town Hall, 11000 N La Canada Drive

12/27/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Rd.



Tucson

12/16/2017: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Estates Complex Building, 5900 W. Western Way Circle

12/16/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/16/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/17/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 North Oracle Road

12/17/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saint Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 4725 E. Pima St.

12/17/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/17/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kay F. Read Blood Drive, 7600 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/18/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/18/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/18/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Banner University Medical Center Campus Monday, 1501 N. Campbell Avenue

12/19/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/19/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Carondelet Saint Marys Hospital, 1601 W. Saint Marys Road

12/20/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Tucson Headquarters, 3470 E. Universal Way

12/20/2017: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/21/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/22/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/22/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Whole Foods Market, 3360 E. Speedway Blvd.

12/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hyatt Tucson, 6885 S Tucson Blvd

12/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ranstand USA, 6061 E. Broadway Blvd

12/23/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

12/23/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Royal Hookah Lounge, 347 N 4th Ave

12/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., BJ's Brewhouse, 5510 E. Broadway

12/24/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/26/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road

12/26/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/26/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/26/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chick-fil-A at Oracle Road, 4585 N. Oracle Road

12/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Pima County Dept of Transportation, 1313 S. Mission Rd

12/27/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/27/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, 4270 North Oracle Road

12/27/2017: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Gift of Life, 10220 Rees Loop

12/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

12/28/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/28/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., UA Health Plans, 2701 E Elvira Rd

12/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Arizona Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave.

12/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Vantage West Credit Union, 2480 N Arcadia St

12/29/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Maximum Impact Physical Therapy - Northwest Clinic, 6970 N Oracle Rd

12/29/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/29/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/30/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eckstrom Columbus Library LSL, 4350 E. 22nd Street

12/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/30/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Continental Ranch Community Center, 8881 N. Coachline Blvd.

12/31/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207

12/31/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1940 East Adams St.

12/31/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Tucson, 601 E Ft. Lowell



Vail

12/16/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Vail American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Rd

12/30/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., del Lago Golf Club, 14155 E Via Rancho Del Lago



Nogales

12/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Santa Cruz County Complex, 2150 N. Congress Drive

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.



Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, contact Lisa.Jenk@redcross.org or visit www.rdcrss.org/driver

