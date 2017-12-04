Combs High School makes holiday cards for troops

Submitted by Brooke Davis, Principal
The Social Studies students at Combs High School made over 300 holidays cards for military troops in a program called “Christmas Cards for the Troops.”
This is part of KSLX (100.7) radio station’s effort to raise 10,000 cards to go to the troops for the holidays.
The cards have been sent to the station so they meet the overseas holiday mailing shipping deadline. Students who volunteered to design the holiday cheer cards, completed them after finishing a civics project in their classes.
