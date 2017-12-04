Marana Police Dispose-A-Med event at Target

Looking to get rid of old, expired prescription and over the counter medication? The Marana Police Department and several of their community partners are conducting a Dispose-A-Med event.

It will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Target at 3901 West Ina Road. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon and will be set up directly in front of the store.

Residents are able to safely dispose of any unused or expired prescription medications. Prescription and over-the-counter tablets and capsules will be collected. We will not be able to collect liquids, creams, veterinary medications, vitamins, and needles.

Since the program’s inception in 2010, they have collected over 4,100 pounds of medication. Since the start of 2017, they have already properly disposed of 642 pounds of medication.

For safety and confidentiality reasons, any items turned over for collection cannot be returned. They cannot accept drugs from commercial organizations. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

For more information, contact Officer David Danielson at the Marana PD Community Resource Unit at 520-382-2051.

