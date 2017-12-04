Marana Police Dispose-A-Med event at Target

Looking to get rid of old, expired prescription and over the counter medication? The Marana Police Department and several of their community partners are conducting a Dispose-A-Med event.
Looking to get rid of old, expired prescription and over the counter medication? The Marana Police Department and several of their community partners are conducting a Dispose-A-Med event.
To encourage donations, all those who come to give blood or platelets Dec. 21, 2017, through Jan. 7, 2018, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
To encourage donations, all those who come to give blood or platelets Dec. 21, 2017, through Jan. 7, 2018, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
The monthly injection has the potential to reduce dangerous relapses that occur when patients stop taking the currently available daily medication.
The monthly injection has the potential to reduce dangerous relapses that occur when patients stop taking the currently available daily medication.
The push for protein, the juicing craze, detoxing, even keeping it clean, social media always has the skinny on the hottest diets of the day. But experts say they are concerned too many teens who crave their newsfeeds are eating up the trends they find there.
The push for protein, the juicing craze, detoxing, even keeping it clean, social media always has the skinny on the hottest diets of the day. But experts say they are concerned too many teens who crave their newsfeeds are eating up the trends they find there.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
A Pennsylvania man is in jail under a $10 million bond after he was arrested in November by New Hanover County detectives during one of the largest narcotics busts in county history.
A Pennsylvania man is in jail under a $10 million bond after he was arrested in November by New Hanover County detectives during one of the largest narcotics busts in county history.