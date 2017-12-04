Woman attempts to smuggle drugs with 4 children in vehicle

Four children were in a vehicle being driven by a 25-year-old woman attempting to smuggle drugs across the border into the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.

According to a CBP news release, the Acura sedan was pulled for secondary inspection, when officers discovered several packages of suspected narcotics in the rocker panels. After testing the bundles contained methamphetamine worth an estimated $144,000.

The woman is facing charges for narcotics smuggling and has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations for processing. CBP officers also seized the vehicle and drugs, while the four children, all minors were turned over to a family member.

