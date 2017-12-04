Woman attempts to smuggle drugs with 4 children in vehicle - Tucson News Now

Woman attempts to smuggle drugs with 4 children in vehicle

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Drug bundles found in wheels (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Drug bundles found in wheels (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
San Luis, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Four children were in a vehicle being driven by a 25-year-old woman attempting to smuggle drugs across the border into the United States.  

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.  

According to a CBP news release, the Acura sedan was pulled for secondary inspection, when officers discovered several packages of suspected narcotics in the rocker panels.  After testing the bundles contained methamphetamine worth an estimated $144,000.  

The woman is facing charges for narcotics smuggling and has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations for processing.  CBP officers also seized the vehicle and drugs, while the four children, all minors were turned over to a family member. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Woman attempts to smuggle drugs with 4 children in vehicle

    Woman attempts to smuggle drugs with 4 children in vehicle

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:17 PM EST2017-12-05 00:17:18 GMT
    Drug bundles found in wheels (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Drug bundles found in wheels (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.  

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.  

  • Teacher's prior charge should have been red flag in Tucson

    Teacher's prior charge should have been red flag in Tucson

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:09 PM EST2017-12-05 00:09:04 GMT
    Joseph Massey. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)Joseph Massey. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)

    How did a man previously charged and acquitted of inappropriate conduct with a student in Tucson manage to still work in a classroom before being convicted on similar charges? Tucson News Now set out to answer that question. 

    How did a man previously charged and acquitted of inappropriate conduct with a student in Tucson manage to still work in a classroom before being convicted on similar charges? Tucson News Now set out to answer that question. 

  • BREAKING

    Plea deals offered in brutal death of Pima County baby

    Plea deals offered in brutal death of Pima County baby

    Monday, December 4 2017 5:23 PM EST2017-12-04 22:23:28 GMT
    Kylie Marie Brewer, Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. and Kaylie Ryan Gossett. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Kylie Marie Brewer, Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. and Kaylie Ryan Gossett. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.

    The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly