Woman attempts to smuggle drugs with 4 children in vehicle

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.
How did a man previously charged and acquitted of inappropriate conduct with a student in Tucson manage to still work in a classroom before being convicted on similar charges? Tucson News Now set out to answer that question.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
An 11-year-old girl was injured Saturday afternoon during a shooting between two vehicles in Glendale, police said.
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
While the water is sold in clear containers, the FDA warns that the mold may not be visible to the naked eye.
