Wilderness Camp at Saguaro National Park during holiday break

Trying to figure out how to keep the kiddos busy during the upcoming holiday break? Send them to wilderness camp at Saguaro National Park, Tucson Mountain District, at the Environmental Education Center at 2700 North Kinney Road Tucson, 85743.

The camp is for youth ages 11 to 14 years old and is taking place Dec. 27 - 29. Hours will be Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a celebration and ceremony to close the wilderness camp on the last day.

While waiting for campers to hike out, please join the family campfire for hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows, which will be served at 30 minutes before pickup each night.

For more information or questions, please contact the Wilderness Camp Registration Coordinator at 733-8614, or by email at sagu_education@nps.gov.

All registration documents can be found on our website at https://www.nps.gov/sagu/planyourvisit/outdoor-day-camps-in-the-park-s-wilderness.htm.

The camp fee is $45 per child. Space is limited and reservations are required. Scholarships are available. Camp fees and registration paperwork must be received before the camp to ensure participation.

