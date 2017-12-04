How about some tacos for the holidays?

In the KOLD News 13 kitchen with is Maria Mazon from Boca Tacos y Tequila with Puerco Verde tacos.

Ingredients:

3 pounds of pork butt

1 pound tomatillos

1/2 white onion

2 Anaheim Peppers

2 cilantro bunch

Salt

Pepper

Garlic

Directions:

Pork takes about 3 to 4 hours in the oven. Cut the butt into chunks put them in a roasting pan, then add the onion, Anaheim pepper and one cilantro bunch in the pan as well, cover them with water and season. Cover the pan with foil and into the oven!

Salsa:

Peel and wash the tomatillos, cut them into chunks so they are easy to blend. Add the cilantro onion and the seasoning (the secret to the perfect tomatillo sauce is a pinch of sugar!) Blend.

Once the pork is ready and out of the Oven, shred with a fork and add the Tomatillo salsa mix and let it rest.

Flour or corn tortilla will work, grab a tortilla top it with the pork and add cabbage, onions and lime. Don’t forget the guacamole!

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.