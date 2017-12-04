Phoenix couple facing human smuggling charges after man found in trunk

Man from Mexico found in trunk of Phoenix couple's car. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A couple from Phoenix are now facing human smuggling charges after a man was discovered in the trunk of their vehicle at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado, AZ.

On Friday, Dec. 1 Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector at the Nogales Station pulled the 22-year-old male driver and 21-year-old female passenger for secondary inspection of their Ford Focus. When agents searched the vehicle they found a 41-year-old man from Mexico in the trunk, as well as a small amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

The couple was arrested and the vehicle seized. According to a CBP news release, when agents were processing the Mexican man for immigration violations, they learned that he had previously been removed from the U.S.

