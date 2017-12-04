Phoenix couple facing human smuggling charges after man found in - Tucson News Now

Phoenix couple facing human smuggling charges after man found in trunk

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Man from Mexico found in trunk of Phoenix couple's car. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Man from Mexico found in trunk of Phoenix couple's car. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A couple from Phoenix are now facing human smuggling charges after a man was discovered in the trunk of their vehicle at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado, AZ.

On Friday, Dec. 1 Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector at the Nogales Station pulled the 22-year-old male driver and 21-year-old female passenger for secondary inspection of their Ford Focus.  When agents searched the vehicle they found a 41-year-old man from Mexico in the trunk, as well as a small amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.  

The couple was arrested and the vehicle seized.  According to a CBP news release, when agents were processing the Mexican man for immigration violations, they learned that he had previously been removed from the U.S. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Law Library remodel will provide improved customer service

    Law Library remodel will provide improved customer service

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:14 PM EST2017-12-05 04:14:15 GMT
    Cochise County Superior Court’s Chief Interpreter/Translator Veronica Olivares believes the Law Library remodel will provide improved customer service (Source: Cochise County)Cochise County Superior Court’s Chief Interpreter/Translator Veronica Olivares believes the Law Library remodel will provide improved customer service (Source: Cochise County)

    After more than half a century the Cochise County Law Library will receive a much-needed facelift. Located in the historic Bisbee Courthouse, the space is set to be transformed to meet the changing needs of its customers and to provide more space for the interpreting staff. 

    After more than half a century the Cochise County Law Library will receive a much-needed facelift. Located in the historic Bisbee Courthouse, the space is set to be transformed to meet the changing needs of its customers and to provide more space for the interpreting staff. 

  • Phoenix couple facing human smuggling charges after man found in trunk

    Phoenix couple facing human smuggling charges after man found in trunk

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:08 PM EST2017-12-05 04:08:28 GMT
    Man from Mexico found in trunk of Phoenix couple's car. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Man from Mexico found in trunk of Phoenix couple's car. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    A couple from Phoenix are now facing human smuggling charges after a man was discovered in the trunk of their vehicle at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado, AZ. 

    A couple from Phoenix are now facing human smuggling charges after a man was discovered in the trunk of their vehicle at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado, AZ. 

  • Woman attempts to smuggle drugs with 4 children in vehicle

    Woman attempts to smuggle drugs with 4 children in vehicle

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:17 PM EST2017-12-05 00:17:18 GMT
    Drug bundles found in wheels (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Drug bundles found in wheels (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.  

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly