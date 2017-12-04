Law Library remodel will provide improved customer service

After more than half a century the Cochise County Law Library will receive a much-needed facelift. Located in the historic Bisbee Courthouse, the space is set to be transformed to meet the changing needs of its customers and to provide more space for the interpreting staff.
A couple from Phoenix are now facing human smuggling charges after a man was discovered in the trunk of their vehicle at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado, AZ.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.
How did a man previously charged and acquitted of inappropriate conduct with a student in Tucson manage to still work in a classroom before being convicted on similar charges? Tucson News Now set out to answer that question.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
