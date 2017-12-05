AZ lawmaker proposes bill to help sexual assault, harassment victims

State Rep. Maria Syms introduced House Bill 2020, which would make nondisclosure agreements that prevent victims from speaking out "void and unenforceable."
After more than half a century the Cochise County Law Library will receive a much-needed facelift. Located in the historic Bisbee Courthouse, the space is set to be transformed to meet the changing needs of its customers and to provide more space for the interpreting staff.
A couple from Phoenix are now facing human smuggling charges after a man was discovered in the trunk of their vehicle at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado, AZ.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.
How did a man previously charged and acquitted of inappropriate conduct with a student in Tucson manage to still work in a classroom before being convicted on similar charges? Tucson News Now set out to answer that question.
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.
Both the puppy and her owner are looking for a new place to live but not because of the fire.
At least one child was killed and several are injured after a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.
