Fire claims boarded-up mobile home on Tucson's south side

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Fire destroyed a mobile home on Tucson's south side early on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the mobile home located near South Park Avenue and East Bilby Road was boarded up.

There were no injuries in this fire.

