Police deem graffiti threat unsubstantiated, Marana school on regular schedule

By Tucson News Now Staff
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Marana Unified School District officials say police were unable to substantiate a threat found in graffiti, so Marana Middle School is on regular schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

There will be additional resource officers from the Marana Police Department and additional MUSD School Safety Support presence.

The graffiti was found with inappropriate images and statements written in two bathrooms at the school.

Anyone with information about this graffiti incident is asked to contact the school administration.

