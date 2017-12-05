Police deem graffiti threat unsubstantiated, Marana school on regular schedule

There will be additional resource officers from the Marana Police Department and additional MUSD School Safety Support presence.
There will be additional resource officers from the Marana Police Department and additional MUSD School Safety Support presence.
State Rep. Maria Syms introduced House Bill 2020, which would make nondisclosure agreements that prevent victims from speaking out "void and unenforceable."
State Rep. Maria Syms introduced House Bill 2020, which would make nondisclosure agreements that prevent victims from speaking out "void and unenforceable."
After more than half a century the Cochise County Law Library will receive a much-needed facelift. Located in the historic Bisbee Courthouse, the space is set to be transformed to meet the changing needs of its customers and to provide more space for the interpreting staff.
After more than half a century the Cochise County Law Library will receive a much-needed facelift. Located in the historic Bisbee Courthouse, the space is set to be transformed to meet the changing needs of its customers and to provide more space for the interpreting staff.
A couple from Phoenix are now facing human smuggling charges after a man was discovered in the trunk of their vehicle at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado, AZ.
A couple from Phoenix are now facing human smuggling charges after a man was discovered in the trunk of their vehicle at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado, AZ.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis in Arizona, arrested the woman on Monday, Dec. 4 after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs.
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.
District Attorney Hillar Moore has scheduled a press conference to release his findings for the investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Terrel Walker.
District Attorney Hillar Moore has scheduled a press conference to release his findings for the investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Terrel Walker.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
A spokesman for Duke Energy said a more than 370,000 of the utility company’s customers may have had their public information exposed in a data-breach involving a third-party payment processing company.
A spokesman for Duke Energy said a more than 370,000 of the utility company’s customers may have had their public information exposed in a data-breach involving a third-party payment processing company.