Police deem graffiti threat unsubstantiated, Marana school on regular schedule

Marana Unified School District officials say police were unable to substantiate a threat found in graffiti, so Marana Middle School is on regular schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

There will be additional resource officers from the Marana Police Department and additional MUSD School Safety Support presence.

The graffiti was found with inappropriate images and statements written in two bathrooms at the school.

Anyone with information about this graffiti incident is asked to contact the school administration.

JUST IN: #Marana Unified School District releases statement about last week's graffiti saying it contained threat of school shooting for today. Threats unsubstantiated, regular schedule today. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/0HadLZl3Vd — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) December 5, 2017

