FC Tucson announces MLS Preseason event, lineup

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Eleven Major League Soccer clubs are scheduled to play preseason matches in Tucson during February 2018, according to a news release from FC Tucson.

The Mobile Mini Sun Cup will include:

  • Colorado Rapids
  • FC Dallas
  • Houston Dynamo
  • LA Galaxy
  • New England Revolution
  • Portland Timbers
  • New York Red Bulls
  • Real Salt Lake
  • San Jose Earthquakes
  • Seattle Sounders
  • Sporting Kansas City

The matches are scheduled for Feb. 3 to 24. Matches and times are yet to be determined.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 12. A pass to all gated games in Tucson is currently on sale for $40.

FC Tucson season-ticket members who purchase new season tickets or renew their seats before Jan. 1 will receive the pass for free.

More information can be found at FCTucson.com or by calling 520-334-1115.

