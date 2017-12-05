FC Tucson announces MLS Preseason event, lineup

Eleven Major League Soccer clubs are scheduled to play preseason matches in Tucson during February 2018, according to a news release from FC Tucson.

The Mobile Mini Sun Cup will include:

Colorado Rapids

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo

LA Galaxy

New England Revolution

Portland Timbers

New York Red Bulls

Real Salt Lake

San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders

Sporting Kansas City

The matches are scheduled for Feb. 3 to 24. Matches and times are yet to be determined.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 12. A pass to all gated games in Tucson is currently on sale for $40.

FC Tucson season-ticket members who purchase new season tickets or renew their seats before Jan. 1 will receive the pass for free.

More information can be found at FCTucson.com or by calling 520-334-1115.

