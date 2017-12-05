FC Tucson announces MLS Preseason event, lineup

Eleven Major League Soccer clubs are scheduled to play preseason matches in Tucson during February 2018.
FC Tucson, the semi-pro soccer club in the Old Pueblo, has a new owner -- Phoenix Rising FC.
FC Tucson will host the PDL Western Conference regionals for a fourth straight summer after a season-ending 2-2 tie against the Rapids U23.
FC Tucson wraps up their regular season Saturday night at Kino North Stadium when they host the Colorado Rapids.
The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
Former Wildcat Rob Gronkowski was suspended without pay for one game by the NFL. He will be eligible to return to the New England Patriots' active roster on Dec. 12.
Tucson’s Lafayette “Fat” Lever had his number 12 jersey retired Saturday night by the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center.
