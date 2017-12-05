Nonna Maria's Italian holiday dish - Tucson News Now

Nonna Maria's Italian holiday dish

 Mussels Siciliano

12 garlic cloves, minced (1/3 cup)
salt & pepper to taste
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 (28-oz) can whole tomatoes in puree
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon basil
1/4 cup drained bottled capers
1/2 cup green olives (or your favorite olives), pitted and chopped
1/3 cup dry red wine
1 lb dried linguine

 2ounces of onions
3lb mussels , cleaned

Directions:
1.Cook garlic & onions , olives, capers, in olive oil in a deep 12-inch  skillet over med heat, stirring,  about 2 minutes.

2.Add tomatoes with puree, tomato paste, herbs, and wine and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thick, about 15 minutes. 

3. add mussels to sauce around 8 min mark while sauce is thickening.  Cook until mussels open wide.  

4.Cook linguine to box directions.  (Discard any mussels that remain unopened after cooking 6 minutes.) 

5. Pour sauce over linguine. Makes 6 servings.
Mangia!!

