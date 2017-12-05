Nonna Maria's Italian holiday dish

Mussels Siciliano
Mussels Siciliano
How about some tacos for the holidays? In the KOLD News 13 kitchen with is Maria Mazon from Boca Tacos y Tequila with Puerco Verde tacos.
How about some tacos for the holidays? In the KOLD News 13 kitchen with is Maria Mazon from Boca Tacos y Tequila with Puerco Verde tacos.
Chef Ben Caballero from Hub joined us on Monday, Nov. 20, to introduce their fall/winter menu, which launches on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Chef Ben Caballero from Hub joined us on Monday, Nov. 20, to introduce their fall/winter menu, which launches on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Chef Travis Peters of The Parish adds a southern Arizona twist to shrimp tacos.
Chef Travis Peters of The Parish adds a southern Arizona twist to shrimp tacos.
You can meet Executive Chef Michael B. Montesano from Tohono Chul Garden Bistro at the Chefs on a Global Stage tasting event on Sunday, Nov. 19.
You can meet Executive Chef Michael B. Montesano from Tohono Chul Garden Bistro at the Chefs on a Global Stage tasting event on Sunday, Nov. 19.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
North Korea hates such displays of American military might at close range and claimed through its state media that the "U.S. imperialist war mongers' extremely reckless war hysteria" has put the region at risk of a nuclear war.
North Korea hates such displays of American military might at close range and claimed through its state media that the "U.S. imperialist war mongers' extremely reckless war hysteria" has put the region at risk of a nuclear war.
Two persons of interest, the woman’s Tinder date and her roommate, are being held in police custody on unrelated charges.
Two persons of interest, the woman’s Tinder date and her roommate, are being held in police custody on unrelated charges.
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.
A Pearl City man suffered suffered severe injuries to his mouth when an E-cigarette exploded in his mouth.
A Pearl City man suffered suffered severe injuries to his mouth when an E-cigarette exploded in his mouth.