Nonna Maria's Italian holiday dish

12 garlic cloves, minced (1/3 cup)

salt & pepper to taste

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 (28-oz) can whole tomatoes in puree

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon basil

1/4 cup drained bottled capers

1/2 cup green olives (or your favorite olives), pitted and chopped

1/3 cup dry red wine

1 lb dried linguine

2ounces of onions

3lb mussels , cleaned

Directions:

1.Cook garlic & onions , olives, capers, in olive oil in a deep 12-inch skillet over med heat, stirring, about 2 minutes.

2.Add tomatoes with puree, tomato paste, herbs, and wine and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thick, about 15 minutes.

3. add mussels to sauce around 8 min mark while sauce is thickening. Cook until mussels open wide.

4.Cook linguine to box directions. (Discard any mussels that remain unopened after cooking 6 minutes.)

5. Pour sauce over linguine. Makes 6 servings.

Mangia!!