Tuesday's Tail: Mona & Bella

Today Tuesday's Tail are 6 year-old Mona and 1 1/2 year-old Bella.

These two young sweethearts are hoping to find homes during this weekend’s Santa Adoption Party with Tucson Electric Power.

Santa and his elves will be out at Pima Animal Center ready to take pictures with you and your new friend on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

Adoptions are $20 plus the licensing fee.

