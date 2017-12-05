Tuesday's Tail: Mona & Bella

Today Tuesday's Tail are 6 year-old Mona and 1 1/2 year-old Bella. These two young sweethearts are hoping to find homes during this weekend’s Santa Adoption Party with Tucson Electric Power.
The Maricopa County Animal Control and Care wants to make sure that owners are aware of the dangers that surround a pet this time of the year.
A dog seems to really enjoy jumping on a trampoline - but only in private.
A video of a beagle at a Virginia animal shelter scaling her cage to escape has generated calls of interest from across the country.
The study, published in Frontiers in Neuroanatomy, focuses on the number of neurons in the cerebral cortex of several carnivores, including cats and dogs.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
North Korea hates such displays of American military might at close range and claimed through its state media that the "U.S. imperialist war mongers' extremely reckless war hysteria" has put the region at risk of a nuclear war.
Two persons of interest, the woman’s Tinder date and her roommate, are being held in police custody on unrelated charges.
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.
A Pearl City man suffered suffered severe injuries to his mouth when an E-cigarette exploded in his mouth.
