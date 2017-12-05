Man's epic clap back at fellow airline passenger goes viral

A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.

Emmit Walker, a black man, said he was waiting in the first class boarding line at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia when a woman told him "you may be in the wrong place, you need to let us through. This line is for priority boarding."

Walker said he told the woman, who is white, he knew exactly where he was and had the boarding pass to back it up.

"(She) still wouldn't let it go," Walker wrote.

He said the lady said "he must be military or something, but we paid for our seats so he still should have to wait."

Walker's final part of the exchange is what has people talking.

"Nope, too big to ever be in anybody's military," he wrote. "I’m just a n**** with money."

Walker said everyone else waiting in line clapped for his response.

In only eight hours, his post was shared more than 70,000 times and had 144,000 reactions.

A lot of the Facebook users who responded to the post said the exchange shows the woman's ignorance and the underlying racism in America.

