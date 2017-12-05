‘Trusted Travelers’ betray trust, arrested by CBP

Two women with "Trusted Traveler" status have betrayed that trust and are now facing drug smuggling charges, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol news release. They have had their Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) lane privileges revoked.

CBP officer at the Port of Nogales arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 77-year-old Nogales woman in two separate incidents after they tried to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 28 when the 25-year-old, using the SENTRI lane at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing, was pulled for secondary inspection of her Ford sedan. A CBP canine alerted officers to the Ford's spare tire, where they found nearly 48 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $144,000.

In a second incident two days later, at the same SENTRI lane at the DeConcini Crossing, the Nogales woman was pulled for secondary inspection. CBP officer searched her GMC van and found more than 41 pounds of methamphetamine and 12 pounds of heroin. The drugs were worth an estimated $339,000.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicles in both incidents, in addition to the women losing their SENTRI privileges, they were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and are facing charges for narcotics smuggling.

