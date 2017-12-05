SILVER Alert issued for missing Mesa man with Alzheimer's

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a SILVER alert for 83-year-old Libert (Lee) Emanuele, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

According to DPS Emanuele was last seen near Guadalupe and Alma School in Mesa around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. He left his residence in a red 2014 Ford Escape with Florida license plates 569QTL. He is unfamiliar with the area, having only been in Mesa for the last three weeks.

He is described as a white male with grey hair, blue eyes, 5-foot-6 tall weighing 158 pounds, last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, with two-tone blue shorts, a green robe and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.