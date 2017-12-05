6 Cats make All-Pac Honorable Mention

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Arizona football team had six players named honorable to the All-Pac-12 teams announced by the conference on Tuesday. The Wildcats, who led the Pac-12 in rushing, scoring and total offense during the regular season, had five offensive players and one defensive player recognized.



Among the offensive honorees were right guard Jacob Alsadek and center Nathan Eldridge. Each started all 12 regular season games on the offensive line for the nation's third-leading rushing attack (324.4 yards per game). The unit paced the Pac-12 and tied for 14th among all FBS schools by allowing only 15 sacks this season. A native of San Diego, Calif., Alsadek has started 45 times and played in 47 career games. Eldridge, from Anthem, Ariz., has started 24 consecutive games at center.



Running behind the big men was senior back Nick Wilson, who tallied 585 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground to earn honorable mention recognition. A native of Fresno, Calif., Wilson was the team's primary starting tailback and shared the workload with J.J. Taylor and Zach Green. With 3,009 career rushing yards to date, Wilson is only the seventh player in program history to top the 3,000-yard mark.



Quarterback Khalil Tate received honorable mention honors following a breakout sophomore campaign in which he totaled 2,642 yards of total offense and 21 touchdowns, totals mostly accumulated over the last eight games of the season. The Inglewood, Calif., native was four times named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and became the first quarterback in league history to rush for 1,000 yards (1,353 yards to date).



The fifth member of the offense to receive honorable mention accolades was receiver Shun Brown, who was recognized for his talents as a return specialist. A native of Shreveport, La., Brown averaged 12.9 yards per return on 15 punt returns, returning two for touchdowns. He had a third apparent touchdown return called back due to penalty in the fourth quarter of the Territorial Cup. As a receiver, Brown led the Wildcats with 39 receptions, 511 yards and five touchdowns.



Defensively, true freshman linebacker Colin Schooler garnered honorable mention honors. Arizona's starting middle linebacker for the final eight games, Schooler was the Pac-12's second-leading freshman tackler with 88 stops this season. He totaled four sacks and 13.5 tackles-for-loss, all of which came against Pac-12 opponents. His 13.5 tackles-for-loss lead all freshmen nationally. The Dana Point, Calif., native also intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown in an upset of No. 15 Washington State on Oct. 28.

For the full list of honorees: http://pac-12.com/article/2017/12/05/pac-12-football-all-conference-team-announced