Holiday thieves caught on camera

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Thieves that took two spotlight projectors from a home near Swan and Valencia on Tucson's south side, will not ruin the holidays for the Lucas family. They’re home was hit last week.

The thieves took the lights just after 3 a.m.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when a van pulled up. Someone jumps out of the van, unplugs the lights, hops back in the van and it takes off.

According to homeowner Dan Lucas, the lights were worth between $30 to $40.

