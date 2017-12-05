Holiday thieves caught on camera

Thieves that took two spotlight projectors from a home near Swan and Valencia on Tucson's south side, will not ruin the holidays for the Lucas family. They’re home was hit last week.



The thieves took the lights just after 3 a.m.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when a van pulled up. Someone jumps out of the van, unplugs the lights, hops back in the van and it takes off.

Caught on camera!!! Thieves steal holiday lights near Swan and Valencia. How you can protect your lights at 6pm on #KOLD #Tucson pic.twitter.com/HBkd4SgDl9 — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) December 5, 2017

According to homeowner Dan Lucas, the lights were worth between $30 to $40.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.