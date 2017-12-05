Flu season off to rapid start, health officials say

The Arizona Department of Health keeps track of flu cases and so far this year there have been more than 670 confirmed cases, 94 of which are in Pima County.
According to the study, recently published in the American Journal of Public Health, smokers are seven times more likely to use pot daily than non-smokers.
As soon as a rattlesnake sinks its fangs into a victim, the venom starts traveling through the bloodstream. It’s a race against time to get to a hospital, the only place that readily offers anti-venom. A Tucson doctor is hoping to buy victims more of that precious time.
Looking to get rid of old, expired prescription and over the counter medication? The Marana Police Department and several of their community partners are conducting a Dispose-A-Med event.
To encourage donations, all those who come to give blood or platelets Dec. 21, 2017, through Jan. 7, 2018, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
North Korea hates such displays of American military might at close range and claimed through its state media that the "U.S. imperialist war mongers' extremely reckless war hysteria" has put the region at risk of a nuclear war.
Two persons of interest, the woman’s Tinder date and her roommate, are being held in police custody on unrelated charges.
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.
A Pearl City man suffered suffered severe injuries to his mouth when an E-cigarette exploded in his mouth.
