Help identify suspects in theft at Sally's Beauty Supply

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Thursday, Nov. 2 theft.

Deputies responded to the call of a robbery at the Sally's Beauty Supply store inside the Foothills Mall, shortly after 8 p.m. Nov. 2. They learned after arriving at the scene that a man and a woman had entered the store and a short time later a store employee noticed the man putting merchandise into his pocket.

According to PCSD when the employee confronted the man about the merchandise, the man denied taking anything and then claimed he had a knife in his pocket. The couple then left the store and no injuries were reported.

The male suspect is described as white, in his late 20s with short dark hair, between 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, black t-shirt with a skull on it and khaki shorts.

The female suspect is described as white, also in her late 20 with long dark hair, of average height and possibly pregnant. She was last seen wearing a black blouse, black pants, black flip flops and holding a large black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous, but have a tip can submit one by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

