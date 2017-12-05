Help identify suspects in theft at Sally's Beauty Supply - Tucson News Now

Help identify suspects in theft at Sally's Beauty Supply

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Suspects in Sally Beauty Supply theft. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Suspects in Sally Beauty Supply theft. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Thursday, Nov. 2 theft. 

Deputies responded to the call of a robbery at the Sally's Beauty Supply store inside the Foothills Mall, shortly after 8 p.m. Nov. 2.  They learned after arriving at the scene that a man and a woman had entered the store and a short time later a store employee noticed the man putting merchandise into his pocket.  

According to PCSD when the employee confronted the man about the merchandise, the man denied taking anything and then claimed he had a knife in his pocket.  The couple then left the store and no injuries were reported. 

The male suspect is described as white, in his late 20s with short dark hair, between 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, black t-shirt with a skull on it and khaki shorts. 

The female suspect is described as white, also in her late 20 with long dark hair, of average height and possibly pregnant.  She was last seen wearing a black blouse, black pants, black flip flops and holding a large black bag. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous, but have a tip can submit one by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Naked man on roof arrested for exposing himself to Phoenix homeowner

    Naked man on roof arrested for exposing himself to Phoenix homeowner

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:38 PM EST2017-12-05 19:38:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 1:17 AM EST2017-12-06 06:17:54 GMT
    Rudy James Ortega (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)Rudy James Ortega (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

    A Phoenix man faces charges of indecent exposure and criminal trespassing after he was found naked on a woman's roof.  

    A Phoenix man faces charges of indecent exposure and criminal trespassing after he was found naked on a woman's roof.  

  • Help identify suspects in theft at Sally's Beauty Supply

    Help identify suspects in theft at Sally's Beauty Supply

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 9:28 PM EST2017-12-06 02:28:54 GMT
    Suspects in Sally Beauty Supply theft. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Suspects in Sally Beauty Supply theft. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Thursday, Nov. 2 theft.  Deputies responded to the call of a robbery at the Sally's Beauty Supply store inside the Foothills Mall, shortly after 8 p.m. Nov. 2.  

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Thursday, Nov. 2 theft.  Deputies responded to the call of a robbery at the Sally's Beauty Supply store inside the Foothills Mall, shortly after 8 p.m. Nov. 2.  

  • Holiday thieves caught on camera

    Holiday thieves caught on camera

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 7:08 PM EST2017-12-06 00:08:35 GMT
    Someone stealing Christmas lights (Source: Tucson News Now)Someone stealing Christmas lights (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Thieves that took two spotlight projectors will not ruin the holidays for the Lucas family. 

    Thieves that took two spotlight projectors will not ruin the holidays for the Lucas family. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly