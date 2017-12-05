Paving work happening along Grant Road

According to officials trucks will be delivering asphalt during non-peak travel hours from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 to Thursday, Dec. 7.
Police said on Tuesday, Dec. 5, that 29-year-old David Verdugo was ejected from the Ford pickup he was driving when it collided with a Jeep Patriot on Tuesday, Dec. 4.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to decide on a two-year plan that would repair more than 27 miles of roads in the county.
Marana officials are asking drivers to avoid West Tangerine Road from West Twin Peaks to North Thornydale roads on Monday.
Back in August 2017, the Special Services Office ran a pilot program to provide extended hours of service, which included remaining open later and serving customers on select Saturdays. After performing a careful evaluation, Sun Tran determined that demand for Saturday hours was low and should be discontinued.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
North Korea hates such displays of American military might at close range and claimed through its state media that the "U.S. imperialist war mongers' extremely reckless war hysteria" has put the region at risk of a nuclear war.
Two persons of interest, the woman’s Tinder date and her roommate, are being held in police custody on unrelated charges.
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.
A Pearl City man suffered suffered severe injuries to his mouth when an E-cigarette exploded in his mouth.
