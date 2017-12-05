Paving work happening along Grant Road

Crews will be working to repave Grant Road from Stone Avenue to First and Euclid Avenue.

According to officials trucks will be delivering asphalt during non-peak travel hours from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 to Thursday, Dec. 7.

This work is part of the Grant Road widening project that began back in March.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.