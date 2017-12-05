Paving work happening along Grant Road - Tucson News Now

Paving work happening along Grant Road

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews will be working to repave Grant Road from Stone Avenue to First and Euclid Avenue.  

According to officials trucks will be delivering asphalt during non-peak travel hours from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 to Thursday, Dec. 7. 

This work is part of the Grant Road widening project that began back in March. 

