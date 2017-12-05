Mixed reactions to liquor license for McKale Center

The Tucson City Council has approved the liquor license for the University of Arizona's McKale Center and now it is up to the state.

Tucson City Council approved the liquor license application for the University of Arizona McKale Center Tuesday night.

Their recommendation will be forwarded to the state for a final approval.

Joel Hauff, is a associate Vice President with the UA and applicant of the license, said the final approval could happen in the next couple of weeks.

"Our goal is to start serving it through this season. Once the license is in place, Once the rest of the plans are worked out, for the provision of alcohol at McKale," Hauff said.

Hauff said the decision to serve alcohol wasn't motivated by money, but by what fans want.

Hauff also said there is a growing number of schools serving alcohol at games across the country.

The news created a mixed reaction among wildcat fans.

Judith Blair voiced her concerns at the meeting. She was the only audience member to speak at the meeting about this issue.

"The two motivations I see are profit and pleasure. They can get the profit elsewhere and we already have the pleasure." Blair said.

John Miller also expressed concern.

"I just think it's problematic in leaving the stadium where too many people have drank too much. It is a family event." Miller said.

Others, like Jesus Bernal, said they support the move.

"I would be a hypocrite to tell you no, no alcohol. It does make enjoying spectator sports that much more fun. You have a little bit of a buzz and that's kind of cool but again important thing is that the proper measures are taken and security etc. I think that it's ok," Bernal said.

Hauff said plans for new security measures are already in the works.

"There will be a requirement to increase the amount of security personnel that are in play. It's a combination of A team security, which is the security force for Arizona athletics and off duty police officers," Hauff said.

The alcohol will be served by a third party. The UA is working out those details now. They will also stop selling alcohol after a certain point in the game.

Alcohol is already served at Hi Corbett field for UA baseball games, at the TCC for UA hockey and in the club section at Arizona stadium.

