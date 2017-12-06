PACC hosting 3rd annual Santa adoption party

Now is the perfect time to find that 'fur'ever friend, as the Pima Animal Care Center hosts a Santa Adoption Party this weekend.

The event will be Saturday Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and was made possible for the third year in a row thanks to Tucson Electric Power and PACC's nonprofit partner Friends of PACC.

Santa himself will be on hand to give gifts to adopters and to pose for family portraits (that include their new furry family member), which will be printed free on site for adopters. There will also be complimentary hot chocolate and cookies for all who attend. Each adoptive family will also leave with a gift for the newest family member, like toys or treats.

The party also includes $20 adoption fees for all pets. As always, pets adopted will leave the shelter spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and with a free vet visit, too. An additional $18 licensing fee will apply to adult dogs.

PACC will also have fostering opportunities available for folks not ready to take on a full-time pet commitment. Like adopters, foster parents will get to select the pet they want to take home and, in most cases, they can take them home the same day.

“Our mission this holiday season is to give our pets the opportunity to spend the holidays alongside a loving new family,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach. “Give the gift of love – adopt or foster a pet in need.”

To see the list of adoptable pets or get more information on PACC’s foster care program, visit PACC’s website at pima.gov/animalcare.

