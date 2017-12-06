Arizona sends 125 firefighters to help battle California wildfires

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has dispatched 125 firefighters and 25 engines to southern California to help fight the wildfires burning in the state.

The department said it only took 48 hours for California to ask for help.

"It's hard to fathom the amount of devastation that California has seen over the last few months. We will always be ready to assist our neighbors when needed. We are praying for California and all of the firefighters and first responders who are working so hard to protect those affected communities," said Jeff Whitney, Arizona State Forester.

The fast moving fires were fueled by high winds that prevented aircraft from dumping water on the flames.

[READ MORE: California communities under siege from wind-driven fires]

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.