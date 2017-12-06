Investigation of potential threat results in arrest of Mountain View HS student

Authorities arrested a student at Mountain View High School on Wednesday, Dec. 6, after an investigation into a potential threat on social media.

According to a news release from the Marana Unified School District, the school's administration contacted the Pima County Sheriff's Department after parents notified the school of "an image of a gun and a shooting, which was possibly circulating on social media."

Deputies identified the source of the potential threat and determined there was no credible threat.

The student was arrested for interference with an education institution. The district said the school will also discipline the student.

The school's schedule was not affected by the investigation.

The school sent the following letter to parents:

Wednesday, December 06, 2017 Dear Mountain View Families: Because we value the importance of communicating with our parents, I want to share the following information with you. Today, a couple of parents contacted school administration regarding a potential threat made against our school. The potential threat referenced an image of a gun and a shooting which was possibly circulating on social media. Following our standard protocol, school administration contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, who immediately began an investigation in collaboration with school administration. I’m pleased to say that in a short amount of time, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department identified the source of the potential threat and determined that there is no credible threat against our school. Their investigation however did result in an arrest of a student for interference with an educational institution. In addition, school administration will administer discipline aligned with the District’s Disciplinary Matrix. Law Enforcement agencies, our school, and the Marana Unified School District take safety concerns and threats very seriously. Threats against a school, even when made in a joking manner, result in serious consequences aligned with our district discipline matrix and Arizona Criminal Law. Please continue to talk to your child(ren) about the seriousness of making statements related to a threatening/dangerous nature at any time, whether in person or on any social media site. We also recognize that our children utilize various social media platforms as a means to communicate among friends; therefore it is important that we continue to remind them to never utilize social media platforms to share safety concerns or circulate rumors; but to instead always bring concerns to the immediate attention of an adult, local law enforcement, and/or school official. In addition, we also provide a Speak Up! Tip Line at 520-616-6444 to share any concerns related to violence, bullying, drugs, alcohol, weapons. With that being said, I want to thank the vigilant parents and our students who brought information forward and assisted with this investigation to keep our students and school safe. I also want to take this opportunity to thank the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for their quick response and thorough investigation. By working in partnership, students, staff, parents and police can continue to provide safe and secure schools for everyone. Thank you for your ongoing support of our outstanding Mountain Lions and your partnership with our great school. Sincerely, Todd Garelick Principal Mountain View High School

