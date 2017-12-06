Combs Middle School to participate in "We the People" program

Submitted by Laura Ridge, Principal
During the month of December, Combs Middle School students will be participating in “We the People.”
We the People is a Citizen and Constitution Program whose goal is to promote civic competence and responsibility.
8th grade social studies students, will engage in the program’s culminating activity.
Students will “testify” before a panel of judges acting as members of Congress, to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of constitutional principles and they will have opportunities to evaluate, take, and defend positions on relevant historical and contemporary issues.
