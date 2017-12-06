Tucson Electric Power newest title sponsor for Winterhaven Festival of Lights

Winterhaven, a long time southern Arizona holiday tradition has a new sponsor - Tucson Electric Power.

“We were proud to step in last year to help keep the lights on for this wonderful event. Winterhaven neighbors put their hearts into this festival, and supporting their efforts is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our customers and everyone in the community,” said David G. Hutchens, TEP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in a recent news release.

Everyone in the community is invited to Winterhaven to see the light displays. The festival runs Dec. 9 - 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.

TEP has provided funding, new signage and more than 200 strings of new energy efficient LED lights in its first year as title sponsor. Before this annual holiday light festival begins, TEP sent out crews in bucket trucks to help string up lights on the neighborhood's tallest trees.

The $40,000 annual sponsorship from TEP will help the nonprofit organization that runs the festival to pay for security, traffic control, insurance, portable bathrooms and other needs.

On select nights during the festival, TEP will distribute information about energy-efficiency programs that can help customers “Think Green and Save Green,” reducing their energy costs. TEP employees also will volunteer to help neighborhood residents collect donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

For more information, visit www.winterhavenfestival.org.

