Cochise County Supervisor appointed to DHS Regional Advisory Council

Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd has been appointed by Governor Doug Ducey to serve on the Arizona Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council (South Region).

There are five homeland security regions throughout the state who work together at all levels to address common threat and vulnerability issues, as well as encouraging the sharing of resources across town, city, county and Tribal lines.

The South Region covers Cochise, Yuma, Pima, and Santa Cruz Counties.

Each Regional Advisory Council is comprised of first responders and local elected officials who live or work in their respective regions, which includes one County Supervisor, as well as members of the Arizona Department of Public Safety and county public health.

It is through these councils that homeland security projects are initially prioritized and recommended. All members are appointed by the Governor and serve up to a three-year term.

“I’ve always been interested in the border and the issues that surround that,” said Judd, who is the District 3 Supervisor. “Through my experience as a former legislator, and now as a County Supervisor, I hope to bring a new perspective and to help others understand our relationship with the border. I also hope to have some influence to really help make a difference.”

Judd will attend her first meeting on December 12 at the Tucson Fire Department Headquarters Training Room.

For more information about the Regional Advisory Council visit https://azdohs.gov/regional-advisory-council

