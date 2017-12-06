County libraries teaming up with PACC to help homeless pets this holiday season

Starting Monday, Dec. 11 and running through Dec. 23, the public will have the chance to help some homeless pets at the Pima Animal Care Center.

The Pima County Public Library will be collecting pet supply donations for the animals at PACC. Those interested in helping can drop off their donation at any Pima Co. library location. To find the closest location to you, click here.

Here are a few of the things most needed by PACC:

Paté-style canned cat, dog, puppy and kitten food

Kitten and puppy milk formula

Towels and blankets without stuffing

Plastic and metal pet crates, all sizes

Plastic cat toys

Peanut butter

Hard Kong toys

Dog and cat treats

Gift cards to pet supply stores

Donors can also find items on PACC’s Amazon wishlist.

“We’re grateful to Pima County Public Library for hosting this holiday drive. And, of course, our appreciation goes out to all of the Library customers who help make it a success,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach in a recent news release. “Our pets, our staff, and our volunteers recognize how essential community support is and having the Library rally behind us is a great way to raise awareness and much-needed supplies.”

This is the second year Librarian Vicki Duraine has spearheaded the donation drive.

“We’re glad to be able to help another Pima County Department in getting what they need to be successful and ensure the animals are well cared for,” said Duraine.

