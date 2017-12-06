TPD Chief: Anti-immigrant policies dangerous for Tucson

Sharing his opinion with the New York Times, Tucson's Police Department chief said the Trump Administration's changes to undocumented immigr ant policing, "will compromise public safety" and lessen "community confidence in law enforcement."

The op-ed, written by Chief Chris Magnus, was published online in the New York Times Opinion section Wednesday, Dec. 6.

"Tucson is not technically a sanctuary city. But we are close to the border with Mexico and take pride in being welcoming to immigr ants. Yet the government has warned us that our gr ants are in danger," Magnus wrote in the article.

Magnus states that the needs of state and local law enforcement are likely being held "hostage to politics."

"The Justice Department's rush to undermine crime-reduction initiatives put in place under past administrations is damaging police-community relationships and dismantling valuable public safety resources," Magnus wrote.

He cited an article by the Washington Post in April 2017 that talks about Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordering Justice Department officials to review reform agreements with troubled police forces nationwide.

According to Chief Magnus, crime victims and witnesses are unwilling to testify against a criminal or report a crime because they are afraid an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent will arrest them.

"It's a simple formula. When crimes go unreported and unsolved, criminals are empowered," Magnus wrote.

My op-ed in the New York Times on current federal immigration policies that negatively impact public safety: Tucson’s Police Chief: Sessions’s Anti-Immigrant Policies Will Make Cities More Dangerous https://t.co/ZFqTnIQD2m — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) December 7, 2017

READ THE FULL OP-ED HERE: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/06/opinion/tucson-police-immigration-jeff-sessions.html

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.