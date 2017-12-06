ACTION DAY: Freezing temperatures, high winds coming to southern Arizona

The KOLD News 13 weather team has called for a First Alert Action Day as freezing temperatures are expected to hit southern Arizona between Thursday night and Friday morning.

We will see isolated temperatures between the 20s and 30s. Expect it to be the coldest around 7 a.m. Friday.

With the cold weather, everyone should remember to protect the four P's -- people, pets, plants and pipes.

PEOPLE

Avoid leaving heaters unattended, especially when leaving home

Keep clothing, other fabrics and combustibles away from heaters

Don't use extension cords with space heaters

Limit time outdoors for young children and older people

PETS

Provide shelter and warm bedding for pets or bring them indoors

Smaller dogs are less tolerant of the cold than larger dogs

If it is difficult to keep cats inside your home, at least provide a small shelter where they can stay

PLANTS

Cover plants, preferably before sunset, or bring them inside

Water potted plants as wet soil holds more heat

Plants with fleshy petals retain more water, making them more susceptible to freezing. You can help protect them and smaller plants by draping a plastic sheet, blanket or burlap over them

Annuals like begonias and impatiens can have problems at 55 degrees. Cover them with pine straw, bark, leaves or another type of mulch.

PIPES

Cover and insulate exterior pipes and faucets to keep them from freezing and bursting.

High Winds

Thursday afternoon, we will have a red flag warning in effect.

Fires will have a chance to spread quickly due to the high winds and dry conditions.

Blowing dust could also affect travel, especially on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson and Lordsburg, New Mexico and San Simon, Arizona.

ADOT offers the following tips for what to do if you encounter a dust storm.

Check the traffic around your vehicle and begin slowing down

Pull off the road as quickly as possible. If possible, completely exit the interstate or highway. Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to do it safely.

Do not stop in a travel or emergency lane. Look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway

Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers. They will prevent vehicles approaching from behind from using your lights as a guide, possibly crashing into your parked vehicle.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.

Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass

The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team calls for Action Days whenever the weather will be active enough to significantly affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.

Don't forget to track the latest weather alerts with the Tucson News Now weather app.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.