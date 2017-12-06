ACTION DAY: Rain, mountain snow coming to southern Arizona - Tucson News Now

ACTION DAY: Rain, mountain snow coming to southern Arizona

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day as rain and mountain snow are expected to hit southern Arizona Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas said a cold front will swing through early in the morning Sunday and bring scattered showers and mountain snow.

According to the National Weather Service in Tucson, Mount Lemmon could see 3-4 inches of snow by Monday.

For the Tucson area, there is a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

Catalina Highway, the most direct way for most people get up to Mount Lemmon, could close at anytime due to weather or overcrowding.

You can check the status of the road anytime by calling the Pima County Sheriff's Department hotline at 520-547-7510.

For more tips on having a safe time on Mount Lemmon, go HERE.

The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team calls for Action Days whenever the weather will be active enough to significantly affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.

Check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now First Alert Weather App for Apple and Android devices.

