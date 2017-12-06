ACTION DAY: Tucson to see first freeze of season

The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day as Tucson is expected to see its freeze of the season this week.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas said a cold front will swing through Thursday. The highs will be in the 50s with lows in the upper 20s.

Things will warm up a bit on Friday, but the lows will still be in the mid 30s.

The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team calls for Action Days whenever the weather will be active enough to significantly affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.

Check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now First Alert Weather App for Apple and Android devices.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.