ACTION DAY: Tucson to see first freeze of season - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

ACTION DAY: Tucson to see first freeze of season

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day as Tucson is expected to see its freeze of the season this week.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas said a cold front will swing through Thursday. The highs will be in the 50s with lows in the upper 20s.

Things will warm up a bit on Friday, but the lows will still be in the mid 30s.

The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team calls for Action Days whenever the weather will be active enough to significantly affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.

Check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now First Alert Weather App for Apple and Android devices.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting

    Teen suspect offered plea deal in fatal shooting

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-12-19 16:24:57 GMT
    Anthony Maldonado (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Anthony Maldonado (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.

    The teen suspect in a fatal shooting in Pima County earlier this year may have reached a plea deal in the case.

  • FOX11 teams up with Fry’s for holiday food drive

    FOX11 teams up with Fry’s for holiday food drive

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:02 AM EST2017-12-19 16:02:03 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive. The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December. Here is how you can support: - Pick up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your holiday shopping and dropping them in the bins at the front of the store. - Donate by using the $1 & $5 scan cards located at all the registers....

    FOX11 News has teamed up with Fry’s grocery stores for the annual Meals Matter Food Drive. The local campaign benefits the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. It runs until the end of December. Here is how you can support - Pick up a few extra non-perishable food items while you are doing your ho

  • 2700 bikes checked out since Tucson's bike share launch a month ago

    2700 bikes checked out since Tucson's bike share launch a month ago

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 9:44 AM EST2017-12-19 14:44:33 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Tuesdays are a chance for Tucsonans to check out the city’s new bike share program. Tugo offers Free ride Tuesday in December, sponsored by Caterpillar. Priscilla Teran, general manager of Tucson Bike Share, said it is an initiative that is increasing ridership. Teran said since Tugo launched about a month ago, more than 2,700 bikes have been checked out. She said at the beginning, half of riders were members and the other half being one time ...

    Tuesdays are a chance for Tucsonans to check out the city’s new bike share program. Tugo offers Free ride Tuesday in December, sponsored by Caterpillar. Priscilla Teran, general manager of Tucson Bike Share, said it is an initiative that is increasing ridership. Teran said since Tugo

    •   
Powered by Frankly