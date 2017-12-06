ACTION DAY: Temperatures to tumble in Tucson Saturday

The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona will see low temperatures and rain later this week.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas said a cold front will swing early afternoon Saturday, Jan. 20.

The front will bring rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to the southern Arizona.

The temperatures should drop 20 degrees. Our highs will be 78 on Friday and 58 on Saturday.

The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team calls for Action Days whenever the weather will be active enough to significantly affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.

