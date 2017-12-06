ACTION DAY: Temperatures to tumble in Tucson Saturday

According to Tucson police, the crash involved one vehicle, which came to rest upside down in a wash.
Pima Animal Care Center is asking for the public's help with an animal cruelty case, after a dog was found hanging from a tree on around 12:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 in an area behind the Lowes store at 4151 North Oracle Road.
For the second time in less than a week, a Tucson store has sold a lottery ticket worth more than $1 million.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona is expected to see low temperatures and rain later this week.
George is a sweet 2-year-old Shepherd mix and is a staff favorite at Pima Animal Care Center.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
The crash involved two commercial vehicles, two passenger vehicles, and a Greyhound bus.
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
A law passed in 2016 that requires online and catalog retailers to notify shoppers in Louisiana about purchases being subject to state use tax is taking effect.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.
